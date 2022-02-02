Lamu annual festivals set for comeback after three-year hiatus

Lamu Old Town, also known as “the island of festivals”, was a perfect sight for tourists with its natural beauty, making it one of Kenya’s major attractions.

The town’s annual fishing competition, Art, Cultural, Yoga, Kite and paint festivals, and Shella Hat Contest attracted thousands of visitors from around the world.

The events had not been marked the past three years but there is relief after tourism stakeholders announced plans to bring them back this year.

The festivals, which started around 2014, were a key force in propelling the tourism sector back to its feet shortly after terror attacks that reduced the number of tourists.

But since 2017, the festivals have failed to take place, hurting the sector once more.

Tourism, Trade, and Industrialisation executive Josephat Musembi said officials were determined to mark all the festivals this year.

“Apart from today’s meeting with stakeholders, we also have the final tourism stakeholder engagement meeting in February. Even if the initial dates for marking these festivals might change, our plan is to ensure we hold all of them,” said Mr Musembi.

Apart from the planned festivals, the tourism department is also undertaking a digital marketing campaign aimed at attracting visitors.

“We want to make Lamu County a top-of-mind destination for local and international visitors,” he said.

“The opening of the Lamu port and operationalization of the Boni-Dodori reserve present us with a huge chance for new tourism investment opportunities.”

Lamu County Tourism Association deputy chairperson Fridah Njeri fully supported restoring the festivals, adding that such events are key in promoting culture.

“The more festivals we have, the more we keep our Lamu heritage and culture at global notches,” said Ms Njeri.

Mr Ahmed Ali, a hotelier in Lamu, said reviving the festivals was the best option that will enable the archipelago to gain from such events.

Tourism is among the major income earners for Lamu County followed by fishing and mangrove logging.

“As a hotelier, I have witnessed full booking in our hotels every time these festivals are held. We would reap big profits during such events. We welcome the decision by the planners,” said Mr Ali.

Mr Ali Bunu, owner of the Lamu Sunsail Hotel, said the festivals can help lure back tourists.

“These festivals have always put Lamu on the global map. We were disappointed to see the festivals failing to take place,” he said.