KWS ranger charged with defiling 15-year-old girl

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger was on Friday charged before a Lamu court with defilement.

Mr Ayub Nyaga Kamau, 28, who is attached to Kiunga Camp in Lamu East denied three counts among them defiling a Standard Four girl aged 15 years between July and October 6, 2020 within Kiunga area.

He denied the second count of abuse of position of authority contrary to section 24(2) (a) of the Sexual Offenses Act.

Led by Lamu Prosecutor Zachariah Kagenyo Kiongo, the prosecution told the court that the accused took advantage of his position as a KWS ranger to defile the minor.

He also denied the third count of attempting to force the girl to procure an abortion contrary to section 158 of the Penal Code. The court heard that on October 6, 2020, at Kiunga KWS Camp in Lamu East, the accused, with intent to procure a miscarriage, he gave the girl a bitter concoction made of tea leaves.

Appearing before the Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba, the accused pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

This is not the first time a KWS official is presented to court in Lamu over defilement.

This comes at a time when the Lamu County Security Department has on various occasions warned members of the public against preying on underage children.

“The security department will not tolerate sexual predators who prey on school children. You will be arrested and punished in accordance with the law if found guilty," said Lamu County Commissioner, Irungu Macharia.

