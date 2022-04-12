Kiosks ruining Lamu Old Town seafront, culture advocates say

Tourism stakeholders and conservationists in Lamu County have intensified their push to have kiosks on the Lamu Old Town seafront relocated.

They say such structures are a great threat to the town, which is a Unesco World Heritage site owing to its unique culture and heritage spanning centuries.

Tourists flock to the area every year to get a feel of life in one of Africa’s oldest towns.

But Lamu Tourism Association (LTA) chairperson Ghalib Alwy said the increase in the number of structures is discouraging tourists from visiting the area.

He said the kiosks, though they are legitimate business premises, are destroying the heritage of the town.

He also expressed concern about the increasing number of fishmongers on the seafront, most of whom don’t keep their joints clean.

“They are unfriendly to the existence of the heritage site. The county government ought to have these kiosks demolished and relocated to other places far from the old town seafront. Let the initial face of the heritage site’s seafront be maintained,” said Mr Alwy.

Mr Abdallah Ali, a conservationist, said Western culture and automobiles are also endangering the Old Town’s heritage.

Mr Ali noted that a majority of buildings and structures being put up in Lamu do not adhere to regulations laid down by Unesco.

“The historical buildings are neglected, with many collapsing. The few older ones are even being modernised. The county government should ensure they vet and approve every new building or structure before it’s put up. The building plans should correspond to the requirements of the heritage site,” said Mr Ali.

In 2014, Lamu Old Town was placed on the World Monuments Watch by Unesco as being under threat from westernisation, forces of nature and the impact of social, political and economic change.

Lamu Municipality Manager Omar Famau noted that when traders were relocated from the Lamu municipal market to pave the way for its expansion in 2019, some of them took advantage of the situation to erect their kiosks on the seafront area.

Mr Famau said the newly renovated market is almost ready for use.