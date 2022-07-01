KDF soldiers kill ten suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Boni Forest

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers have killed ten suspected Al-Shabaab militants during an operation carried out between Sarira and Kolbio areas in Boni Forest, near the Lamu-Somalia border.

In a statement on Friday, KDF said tens of terrorists also escaped with multiple injuries

A rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG), several assault weapons, assorted ammunition as well as personal effects were also recovered during the operation.

According to the army, the militants are part of the Jeysh Ayman team led by Maalim Ayman who had planned to carry out attacks within the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

“Today, 1 July 2022, KDF troops under Operation Amani Boni (OAB) carried out an operation between Sarira and Kolbio areas within Boni Forest. During the operation, ten newly graduated Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed as others escaped with multiple injuries,” KDF said in a statement.

“One rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG), several assault weapons, assorted ammunition as well as personal effects were recovered during the operation.”

Following the Friday incident, security has been intensified across Lamu County, particularly areas towards the Kenya-Somalia border to rid the region of any terrorist attacks.

“KDF troops continue with operations along the Kenya-Somalia border, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al-Shabaab terrorists,” the army said.

In February this year, four Al-Shabaab militants were killed by the KDF soldiers within the Sarira area as they tried to cross the border into Kenya.

The incident also comes four months after five construction workers were killed, while several others were injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a site at Majengo area within Boni Forest in Lamu County. The incident occurred on March 11.