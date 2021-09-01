Inside the boat 'vehicle carriers' of Lamu

A few years back, not a single island in Lamu had an automobile even as transporters thought about how best to safely carry a vehicle from the mainland to the islands.

For decades, the mode of transport in most of the Lamu archipelago was donkeys and carts.

Fast-forward to 2021 and almost all of the over 35 islands boast at least one vehicle each. Some of the islands forming the archipelago are Lamu, Manda, Siyu, Pate, Faza, Kizingitini, Ndau, Mkokoni, Kiwayu, and Kiunga.

Nation.Africa sought to demystify the heavy and risky cargo transportation business undertaken between the various islands.

With the advent of the devolved system of government in 2013, various government institutions and parastatals urgently needed vehicles to take services to the grassroots.

But the government was stuck on how to deliver the automobiles to the different islands.

That is partially what propelled the heavy cargo business in the region as large boats came in handy to transport vehicles to the remotest islands, particularly those on the Lamu-Somalia border.

The boats, also known as the water buses of Lamu, are preferred for heavy cargo transportation as the ocean depths in the channels connecting the islands cannot sustain the weight of ships.

The water buses are mainly made of tough mangrove wood.

A Lamu County Government Ambulance being ferried on a boat from Lamu Island to Kiunga on the border of Kenya with Somalia. The cargo is a risk but shippers prefer it since it fetches high prices. Transporting vehicles from Lamu to other islands are priced between Sh50,000 to Sh100,000 on a single trip. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

They are large and less prone to accidents than normal speed boats.

They have a large bottom surface area, giving them the stability required to stay stable with or without heavy cargo even in the harshest of conditions at sea.

Lamu shippers dealing with heavy cargo told Nation.Africa that this is the most lucrative segment of the water transport industry in the region.

The transported cargo mostly includes lorries, water bowsers, tractors, ambulances and cranes.

Athman Masoud, a renowned long-distance heavy cargo shipper in Lamu, says they prefer this kind of load as they fetch five to 10 times more than what they would for normal freight or passengers.

The usual passenger trips from Lamu to the rest of the islands fetch between Sh1,800 and Sh10,000, depending on the distance covered and the kind of boat used.

However, for large cargo such as ambulances and lorries, a single one-way trip costs between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000, depending on the size of the vehicle or cargo and the distance covered.

Mr Masoud explains that the liability insurance for the cargo is shared on a 50-50 basis between the transporter and the client.

In any case, there is no other option for people who want to transport their vehicles to the islands.

“The client bears liability in that they have not been forced to do so while the transporter agrees to pay half of the cost in case they don’t live up to the end of their bargain. That means in case of an accident, both parties share a 50-50 liability,” says Mr Masoud.

Heavy cargo shippers in the region are also wary because most operate their vessels without insurance, which explains the low number of those willing to partake in the risky sector.

Of the over 5,000 boat operators in the archipelago, less than 30 engage in heavy cargo transportation, says the Lamu Boat Operators and Owners Association.

Abdallah Faraj, who has been a coxswain in Lamu for over 20 years, says that at one time he also transported vehicles, especially from Mokowe in the mainland to Lamu island.

“I used to ferry vehicles with colleagues but it reached a point that I quit and I am now engaging in a normal business, ferrying passengers only. It’s less risky compared with ferrying lorries on boats,” he says.

Abdallah Faraj, a boat operator who ferries heavy cargo says balance is needed when transporting vehicles on boats. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

Despite the risk of transporting heavy cargo, Lamu has not recorded a single incident of loss or accidents at sea, which Mr Faraj attributes to balance and effective strapping of the cargo.

The top rule of the business is to ensure the vehicle is strategically positioned to balance the boat.

This reduces any chances of the boat wavering, sinking or capsizing in bad weather.

The second rule, as Mr Faraj explains, is effective strapping of the vehicle to the boat.

“This is done using heavy-duty ropes, strings and timber to ensure the vehicle does not slip, tilt or shake during transportation, factors that can make an accident inevitable,” he says.

Mohamed Bini, another renowned boat operator in Lamu who has been in the business for the past 25, says their major clients in the heavy cargo transportation business are the county and national governments.

He says business is always good when either the county or national government is substituting old vehicles for brand-new ones on the islands.

“The county commissioner or assistant county commissioners’ official GK vehicles on Lamu island and the rest of the islands are substituted for new vehicles once they wear out,” Mr Bini says.

“The county government health department from time to time dispatches ambulances to far-flung islands in Lamu. This is the time when heavy cargo transportation business prospers.”

As with the rest of Kenyans, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to the heavy cargo dealers in Lamu, with Mr Bini saying that they have not been getting much work.

“We have been receiving very few job offers since the Covid-19 pandemic started. This has equally affected our income. The government should help us,” he says.

Yusuf Mwangi, another dealer in heavy cargo transportation, assured safety to owners who want to ferry their vehicles to remote Lamu islands.

“We are experienced in this job. I know there are a few vehicle owners who would like to transport them to Mkokoni, Kiwayu, Kiunga, Faza, Kizingitini and other places but are a bit reluctant over the safety of their automobiles,” he says.