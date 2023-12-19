Inside Lamu's roads that ‘ferry the dead’

Over the past decade, various parts of Lamu County have been hit by terrorist attacks that have left hundreds of civilians and security personnel dead.

This insecurity has left some roads unused by residents and motorists, with many likening them to 'roads of the dead' due to the number of corpses that have passed through these routes whenever terrorist attacks occur deep in the villages.

These roads have become isolated and lonely in recent times. Aside from the fear of encountering attackers along these routes, especially after dark, residents confided to Nation.Africa that they feel haunted whenever circumstances force them to travel along them.

The routes include the 13km Widho-Mashambani, 15km Juhudi-Mwembe Kuinama, 13km Githurai-Kibaoni and 14km Poromoko-Mavuno roads.

These roads are the only link between the remote and terror-prone villages and the rest of Lamu, including major towns such as Mpeketoni and Witu.

To reach villages such as Juhudi, Salama, Widho, Marafa, Mashogoni, Kaisari, Nyatha, Poromoko, Mikinduni and Boni Forest, you have to use one of these routes.

Since 2014, after the Mpeketoni, Kibaoni and Witu terrorist attacks that left at least 100 residents dead and millions of shillings worth of property destroyed in one night, these routes have never known peace.

Each time an attack and killing is orchestrated, the dead are always transported to Mpeketoni mortuary and other nearby facilities along these routes.

Between 2014 and today, hundreds of bodies have been transported along the four roads.

"We're not okay at all. You can imagine the thoughts of the many corpses that have been transported using these routes. Just the memories and the thoughts of meeting the spirits of the dead is enough to keep us off the roads, especially at night," said Samuel Ngigi, a resident of Salama.

These are the same routes often used by attackers to reach villages where they kill, destroy and loot property.

For example, on September 20, heavily armed militants, suspected to be members of al-Shabaab, took the gatekeeper of Majembeni Primary School, George Summit Gitocho, 50, hostage and walked him for several kilometres along the Widho-Majembeni road before beheading him at his homestead in Widho-Mashambani.

During the incident, seven houses were torched by the terrorists before they fled into the dense Boni Forest.

In January 2022, six people were killed and more than ten houses torched by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Widho, Lamu West.

Between June and November this year, at least 30 people have been killed and over 40 houses and a church torched by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Widho, Juhudi, Salama, Marafa, Mashogoni, Poromoko and surrounding areas in Lamu West.

Moneni Katana, a resident of Poromoko, urged religious leaders and elders to consider holding special prayers and rituals to cleanse the roads.

"We can't have roads that, instead of being used to ferry harvests or other farm produce to the market, are used in ferrying the dead to the mortuary year in, year out. We also have the community elders who can also perform rituals to cleanse these routes and rid them of the stained blood," she said.

Joseph Njoroge, the chairman of the Juhudi Primary School IDP camp, said there was still a glimmer of hope that the negative image of these lonely roads would change for the better.

Njoroge said the recent efforts by the national government to clear bushes on some of the routes and set up security camps were a good sign that there was still light at the end of the tunnel.

"We also have a police post being erected in this place. That means these isolated and lonely roads will soon become active with lots of human presence," he added.