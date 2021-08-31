Green Gold: Lonely Mkokoni Island rich in watermelons

A tale is told of a lonesome island in Lamu that receives no rain all year around yet is the largest watermelon producer in the entire region.

Mkokoni Island is in Lamu East sub-county, near the border with Somalia, and is home to about 1,000 people, a majority of whom are Bajuni while the rest are Boni, Kikuyu and Giriama.

It is a lonely island because it is located kilometres away from the surrounding islands such as Kiwayu, Ndau, Kiunga, Kizingitini and Faza.

The island faces a myriad of challenges, among them poor road and communication networks, water scarcity and inadequate health centres.

However, despite these and other challenges, a group of about 20 farmers have been able to turn the situation in their favour and make a fortune from growing and selling watermelons.

Watermelons from Mkokoni Island in Lamu East being offloaded from a boat after arriving in Lamu Island. Water is the only means of transport for cargo in Lamu East. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

For years, Mpeketoni in Lamu West has been the region’s major food basket.

In an unexpected turn of events, however, Mkokoni has become a major supplier of watermelons, even selling the fruit to Mpeketoni and the rest of Lamu County.

One would wonder how these farmers are able to grow the crop in an area that does not receive any rainfall.

Emmanuel Mwaduna, a leading watermelon farmer on the island, said they rely on a few fresh water wells to irrigate their farms.

Because they don’t have the necessary irrigation equipment that would have made it easier for the water to be siphoned from the wells via pipes, they carry water in containers from the boreholes to their farms.

“Normally, generators would be used to pump water from the boreholes to our farms but since we don’t have them, we make trips and carry the water on our heads and backs to our farms. It is exhausting but worth every struggle,” Mr Mwaduna said.

In a lucky year, he said, the island receives some brief short rains once a year but mostly never.

The water from the rain is stored in traditional djabias and later mixed with saline water once the fresh water wells dry up and turn salty.

Emmanuel Chula Mwaduna, a watermelon producer in Mkokoni showing a ripe watermelon. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

“It is not every day that the water from wells is fresh. For instance, right now, with the drought, most of the boreholes have turned salty,” he said.

“Saline water is never good for plants and that is why we religiously store any rain water that we collect so that we mix it with the well water to lower the salinity before we finally use it to irrigate the melons.”

While other farmers in Kenya purchase good quality pesticides for their crops, the watermelon farmers of Mkokoni only rely on traditional herbs, including the neem tree (mwarobaini) at their disposal, for the same purpose as they cannot afford pesticides.

“We use leaves and barks from the neem tree. We crush them and add other local herbs and then spray the mixture on the watermelons to act as pesticides,” said Maina Kariuki, another leading watermelon farmer at Mkokoni.

“So far the technique has been successful and pests are the least of our worries.”

After harvesting the melons, another major hurdle these farmers encounter is transporting the fruit from the farm to the local depot and from there to other islands and areas across Lamu County.

Mr Kariuki explains that farmers carry the ripe fruit in bags on their backs from the farm to the road, where vehicles on patrol carry them to the nearby depot in Mkokoni town.

Once the fruit arrives at the depot in the island, the various farmers congregate and agree on the contribution to be made by each so as to cover transportation by boat from the Island to Lamu Island and thereafter, to the rest of the county.

A single trip aboard a large ship with the capacity to carry between 25 and 30 tonnes of watermelons costs these farmers not less than Sh40,000.

Mr Kariuki appealed to the government to upgrade the 250km Kiunga-Hindi and 40km Mkokoni-Kiunga roads so that farmers can transport their produce to the market more cheaply.

Customers sampling and buying watermelons from Mkokoni after arrival in Lamu Island. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

He accused the government of neglect in constructing roads, a situation that has resulted in the farmers facing difficulties in transporting their fruits and other farm produce to the market.

“Roads are impassable due to insecurity and their bad state. We’re forced to transport the watermelons via boat, which is both costly and time-consuming,” Mr Kariuki said.

“Many times, we end up throwing away most of the fruits, especially after being shaken while being ferried by boats in the Indian Ocean to the market during high-tide seasons. We need roads.”

Fatma Bwana said lack of vehicles in Mkokoni causes huge losses.

Wild animals also feast on their watermelons if they are not promptly harvested and transported to markets.

“Most of our farms border the Boni forest. This has made it worse. Wild animals like monkeys and the rest always destroy our farm produce. KWS should look into this,” she said.

A watermelon is sold for between Sh200 and Sh250 on reaching the market in Lamu or Mpeketoni.