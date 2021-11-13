Four Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir's staff killed in Lamu crash

Mvita Member Parliament Abdulswamad Nassir has lost four of his employees in a grisly road accident in Lamu. The MP and his team were preparing for tomorrow's Orange Democratic Movement rally in Lamu.

"I have lost four people from my office, we are making plans to travel to Mombasa," the distraught MP told Nation.Africa.

The four people, including three men and a woman, died after the car they were travelling in rolled following a tyre burst between Koreni and Milihoi along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia has confirmed, adding that the occupants of the vehicle were part of the crew preparing for ODM leader Raila Odinga's meeting in Lamu on Sunday

"The bodies are lying at the Mpeketoni Sub-County hospital mortuary," said Mr Macharia.

Mr Ali Naaman, one of those died had worked with the MP for over 10 years. He was the longest serving employee.

Police said others who perished include the driver of the ill-fated car Ellison Musyoka, Carol Wayua Mueni and Athman Mohamed.