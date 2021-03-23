Four injured in Lamu as boat hits seawall

The ill-fated speed boat belonging to the Lamu County government. Four passengers were injured, one critically when the boat hit a seawall hard from the forepart at the Mokowe Customs Jetty in Lamu.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four people were injured, one critically after an over speeding boat they were travelling in lost control and hit a seawall in Lamu.

