Four injured as boat catches fire on Kenya-Somalia border

Four Kenyans were critically injured after the boat they were travelling in caught fire at Ras Kamboni on the Kenya-Somalia border on Friday.

Lamu County Director for Disaster Management and Peace Building Shee Kupi confirmed the incident, noting that the fire was caused by a jerrycan of petrol being carried in the boat which leaked and spread throughout the vessel, resulting in the explosion.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers responded promptly to the accident and took the injured to Ras Kamboni military base for first aid before evacuating them to Lamu King Fahd County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

The sailors in the ill-fated boat suffered severe burns to their limbs and chest.

“I can confirm that four people have suffered serious injuries after their vessel burnt at Ras Kamboni village in Somalia. The fire was caused by a petrol spillage. So far, the victims have been stabilised,” said Kupi.

Lives of the fire victims

He also thanked the KDF and the county disaster management team for their cooperation in saving the lives of the fire victims.

“The successful coordination of cross-border humanitarian evacuation is a result of the committed peace-building initiatives between Kiunga communities in Kenya and Ras Kamboni in Somalia. These ties are geared towards securing our borders,” he said.

Lamu County Boat Operators Association Chairman Hassan Awadh urged coxswains and passengers to avoid any incidents that could endanger their lives while travelling in boats and dhows.

"As I usually say, let's avoid careless behaviours like smoking while travelling in a boat whose engine is powered by petrol. If we avoid those acts, we will be able to effectively curb such unnecessary accidents," Awadh said.

This is not the first time a boat has caught fire and injured people in Lamu.

In February 2020, a man was seriously injured after a boat he was travelling in caught fire on Lamu Island.