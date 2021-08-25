Five line up to replace Ruweida Obbo as Lamu woman rep

At least five women have expressed their interest in the Lamu woman representative’s seat in 2022, as incumbent Ruweida Mohamed Obbo eyes the Lamu East constituency seat.

They are Lamu County Assembly nominated MCA Amina Kale, Kenya Ports Authority clerical officer Nana Mote, nutritionist and business woman Esha Nizar, entrepreneur and Myra Botanics CEO Maryam Abubakar and counselling psychologist Loyce Dama Luwali.

Muthoni Marubu, a Lapsset community liaison officer, is also anticipated to join the race but she is yet to make a formal announcement.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, Ms Kale confirmed she will vie for the seat under Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Ms Kale, a teacher by profession who studied education arts at Kenyatta University, says she will apply her leadership experience to serve the people of Lamu.

She was a nominated MCA for the United Democratic Front (UDF) between 2013 and 2017 and later under ANC in 2017, a position she still holds.

“I will vie for the woman rep seat in 2022. I have done a lot for the community. I taught for 10 years before quitting and working with various community-based organisations for another 10 years, creating awareness and empowering our people on various issues affecting them,” she said.

“I have served as an MCA for almost 10 years now. I have all the experience at the community level and in politics. I deserve the woman rep position.”

Ms Kale was born in Langoni, Lamu, in 1966.

Ms Mote, for her part, says the community in Lamu had approached and endorsed her for the seat.

Born in Tchundwa village in Lamu East in 1977, she attended Tchundwa Primary School and later Faza Secondary before joining Garissa Teachers Training College in 1999.

In 2002, she was hired as a receptionist at KPA’s Bandari College in Mombasa where she worked for 12 years.

She is now a clerical officer in charge of container operations at KPA.

“My people have greatly influenced my decision to vie for the Lamu woman rep position in 2022. I am yet to disclose the political party,” she said.

As for Ms Nizar and Ms Abubakar, they have not lost their hopes of capturing the seat, having unsuccessfully vied for it in 2017.

Ms Nizar told Nation.Africa on Tuesday that she was ready to fight it out with her opponents.

She was born in Faza island in Lamu East in 1971.

She studied nutrition at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Karen, Nairobi, before working at Coast General Hospital.

She later studied for a degree in food and beverages, sales and service management before opting to invest in the hotel industry.

For the past 20 years, she has worked in Dubai and opened her own restaurant there.

She contested on an ODM ticket in 2017 but lost to the incumbent, Ms Obbo.

“I still hope that this time round the people of Lamu will elect me. I will still vie under the ODM party. I have many goodies. I want to uplift education standards, women and youth empowerment across Lamu,” she said.

Ms Abubakar, for her side, insists she has the leadership qualities that Lamu people deserve.

Born in the late 1980s in Mkomani, Lamu island, she attended Mkomani Girls Primary School before joining Loreto Girls High School in Limuru.

She earned an accounting degree from Moi University and is a master’s student in strategic management at Nairobi University.

As an entrepreneur, she runs her own company, Myra Botanics, which deals in fashion and cosmetics.

“I have done mentorships for young boys and girls in Lamu. I have also carried out various women and youth empowerment programmes and charity for the Lamu people. I am confident of winning the woman rep seat in 2022,” she said.

As for Ms Luwali, she has been doing underground campaigns in her home area of Witu and in Mpeketoni and Lamu island.

She described herself as an ardent supporter of ODM but said she was yet to decide what party she will be running on.

She was born in Vipingoni village in Witu ward, Lamu West, in 1982.

She studied counselling psychology.

“I will vie for the seat in 2022. I urge the people of Lamu to elect me. I have the ability to bring changes to my people here, especially issues to do with education and gender equity,” she said.

Another likely contestant, Ms Marubu, said she was yet to decide whether to vie for the seat.

“I won’t say whether I will be in the race or not. It’s too early to engage in politics. I am a civil servant. My energy is focused more on doing my job effectively and nothing else,” she said.

As for the incumbent, Ms Obbo, she expressed her gratitude for the chance to serve as Lamu woman rep for the past four years.

She said time had come for her to fight it out with men in Lamu as she seeks to end the region’s ancient chauvinistic culture.

The Jubilee Party politician said the MP position will enable her to deal directly with issues concerning education and security that have been major issues in Lamu for years.

The seat is now held by Sharif Athman Ali, also of Jubilee.

“I am a woman rep but every time I hit the ground, I do duties belonging to MPs. My people have also endorsed me for the Lamu East MP seat in 2022 and I accepted. It will enable me to end the marginalisation gap that Lamu has been placed in for a long time,” she said.