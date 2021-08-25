Five line up to replace Ruweida Obbo as Lamu woman rep

Lamu Woman Rep Ruweida Obbo

Lamu Woman Rep Ruweida Obbo during a past function at Kihongwe Matanya in Mpeketoni, Lamu County.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least five women have expressed their interest in the Lamu woman representative’s seat in 2022, as incumbent Ruweida Mohamed Obbo eyes the Lamu East constituency seat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.