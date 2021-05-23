Fire at Lamu's Havanna Gardens Hotel destroys property worth Sh2.5m

Havanna Gardens Hotel fire

The aftermath of a fire at Havanna Gardens Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu West, on May 23, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Havanna Gardens proprietor Isaac Muriithi said property worth Sh 2.5 million was reduced to ashes by the morning inferno.

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in a fire at Havanna Gardens Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu West, on Sunday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Fire destroys Lamu's Havanna Gardens Hotel

  2. Tharaka Nithi man kills father in row over land

  3. School bus conductor arrested over girl’s defilement

  4. Family seeks justice as breadwinner son electrocuted

  5. Isiolo library gets Sh300,000 books donation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.