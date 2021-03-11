Ex-Lamu MCA says her passion is serving community through food

She served as an MCA in the first Lamu County Assembly from 2013 to 2017, after being nominated by The New Democrats Party.

Meet 36-year-old Khadija Mohamed Hamid, the former MCA, who is now a celebrated street food vendor. Before joining the assembly, Ms Hamid worked as an activist with various community organisations in Lamu’s Old Town.

Swahili delicacies

Today, Ms Hamid sells Swahili delicacies such as deep-fried potatoes commonly known as viazi karai, potato cutlets with a ground meat filling called katlesi, mandazi, bhajia and samosa on the streets of Lamu’s Bosnia neighbourhood.

When she started selling food, her community thought she was broke and had been forced into the business to survive. However, she says, her new trade is a passion that pays well.

Ms Hamid has been selling Swahili dishes since 2017, after she failed to get another nomination to the county assembly. And, despite now being a food vendor, her customers still address her as “mheshimiwa” with the deference that came with her past office, says the mother of four.

She insists she is not broke, but that her passion to serve the community is what has made her engage in the street food business.

Low status

“This kind of business is mostly associated with people of low status, who are usually badly paid. But for me, I value it so much. Apart from enabling me to interact and directly serve my community, the business earns me more than I used to get in my previous MCA job. I don’t regret the decision at all,” she says.

One of the best things about the business of food, she says, is that her pay comes in daily, unlike in her previous job where she would get paid at the end of the month.

Her kiosk is always chock-full of customers, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sometimes I’m overwhelmed with customers buying my fried potatoes, potato chips, cutlets and bhajia and samosa, which I prepare and sell myself,” she says.

Ms Hamid doesn’t rule out returning to the county assembly.

“I wasn’t nominated there only to earn a salary, but rather, to fight for the rights of my people. Today, I’m here as a food seller in this street, but don’t be surprised to see me back in the house in the coming years. I’m still in politics,” she says.

Acquiring education

Ms Hamid advises youths and women not to focus too much on acquiring education with the aim of getting employed afterwards. She blames the Kenyan education system of playing a major role in the high unemployment rate in the country.

“Instead of idling around as we wait to be hired, let’s rise to the occasion by engaging in any kind of work, including street vending of food and hawking, and we will succeed. There’s lots of opportunities in this country. Let’s explore them and improve our lives,” Ms Hamid says.

Her customers — some drawn by her personality — praise her for being a good cook.

Mr Hussein Farid likes Ms Hamid’s food because of her humility and warm nature. “Not all people who’ve served as MCAs are as down-to-earth as Ms Hamid.

Determination

“She always smiles as she serves customers,” Mr Farid says, explaining why he doesn’t buy food anywhere else.

Hongwe Ward MCA James Komu, who served in the first Lamu County Assembly with Ms Hamid praised her for her determination and hard work.

“She is an inspiration to many of us. Some people, particularly politicians become shy of doing menial jobs, especially after serving in big positions in society... After all, life has to go on, like what Ms Hamid does,” says Mr Komu.