Ethnicity, coalition politics to play major roles in Lamu gubernatorial race

Coalition politics will play a major role in the Lamu gubernatorial contest amid heated political campaigns in the county.

The race has attracted four candidates, one of them a woman.

Governor Fahim Yassin Twaha is seeking re-election on a Jubilee Party ticket.

The party is part of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, whose presidential flagbearer is Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Former governor Issa Timamy will challenge him under the Amani National Congress (ANC) flag, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Also in the race are former Deputy Governor Eric Mugo Kinyua (Narc-Kenya), and the only female candidate, Ms Umra Omar Bwana of Safina Party. Narc-Kenya is also affiliated to Azimio.

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio wield considerable influence in local politics. According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2017 data, Lamu has 69,774 registered voters, making it the least populous county in the country.

Ethnicity

Ethnicity is another factor that is bound to influence the outcome of the elections.

Lamu has a cosmopolitan population composed of indigenous communities with a majority being the Swahilis (Bajuni), Arabs, Koreni, Boni, and Ormas. There are also several migrant communities such as the Kikuyu, Giriama, and Pokomo.

The Swahili-Bajuni are the predominant ethnic group, closely followed by the Kikuyu who are the second most populous community in the region.

In the 2017 General Election, the Jubilee Party received massive support with most of the votes coming in from Mpeketoni, Hindi, Wetemere, Bahari, and other Kikuyu dominated areas.

Perennial water shortage and little county funds allocation from the National Treasury are also notable issues worrying residents as they prepare to vote for the next governor, come the August 9 elections.

Insecurity, Lamu Port-related grievances, and landlessness are the other key issues that are likely to influence voting patterns.

Lamu voters have for years yearned for leaders with the capacity to fully address these decades-old challenges.

Lack of title deeds has remained a headache for residents.

Insecurity caused by Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militants, non-existent or inadequate school infrastructure, and the drug menace amongst local youths are also crucial issues likely to determine which candidate voters will choose.

Lamu depends on fishing, tourism, trade, and the agriculture sectors, most of which are yet to be fully exploited.

In the 2017 General Election, Governor Twaha pledged to issue 20,000 title deeds before the end of his five-year tenure.

But with just about 90 days left to the 2022 elections, less than 10,000 title deeds have so far been issued in Lamu.

Mr Twaha has, however, urged voters to re-elect him to enable him finish what he started.

His administration is also credited with improving the agriculture and fishing sectors by issuing outboard engines and cold storage facilities to local fishermen in a bid to expand the sector.

“I have done a lot for the people of Lamu and everybody can see that. It is the voters who are better placed to explain why I deserve to be elected [as governor] again,” said Mr Twaha.

Former governor Timamy is pegging his hopes on his development record during his tenure to convince voters into electing him back into the office.

Mr Timamy has accused his successor of derailing projects in the health sector that he initiated between 2013 and 2017 during his term as the first governor of Lamu County.

He claimed that the people of Lamu were suffering due to persistent drug shortages and lack of essential services like dialysis machined in the county hospitals.

Mr Timamy further claimed that, during his time, hospitals were well equipped.

He said he ensured that dispensaries were established in every corner of the county, with enough drugs and personnel.

“Today, our health centres are just empty buildings. People can’t get treatment because there are no drugs. I urge voters to come out in large numbers and elect me as their governor on August 9. I will fix all these challenges,” said Mr Timamy.

On his part Mr Mugo, the Narc Kenya candidate, promised voters to ensure that local youths were prioritised in employment at Lamu Port.

He said that his priority issues will be revamping of key sectors such as agriculture, fishing, and tourism within his first 100 days in office.

“My plan is to engage the Lapsset [Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport] Corridor Development Authority to ensure that our youths are able to fully benefit from the Lamu Port project, especially on matters of employment,” said Mr Mugo.

Ms Omar of Safina Party identified access to healthcare and education, land rights, and conserving the environment as among her top priorities.

“I intend to strengthen the local economy by significantly tapping into the Lamu Port, the blue economy, technology, clean energy, and ensuring food security,” said Ms Omar.