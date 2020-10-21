Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

End our anxiety, families of missing Lamu men tell State

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lamu families whose kinsmen disappeared mysteriously are questioning the government's continued silence on the matter.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME The missing Lamu men

  2. Nurse succumbs to Covid-19 in Mombasa

  3. Three men accused of killing maid, raping girl, to be arraigned

  4. Woman who gave up land to put up police post honoured

  5. Men join fight against gender-based violence

In the headlines