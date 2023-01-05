CS Kithure Kindiki orders deployment of 100 police reservists in Lamu

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed the immediate recruitment, training, arming, and deployment of 100 National Police Reservists (NPR) to all insecure villages in Lamu County.

Speaking at Kakathe village in Witu, Lamu West on Wednesday, Prof. Kindiki also ordered a stop to the movement of herders and their livestock from other counties such as Tana River, Garissa, and Wajir to Lamu till further notice.

He spoke during a tour of the county following the recent attacks that left five people, including a Kenya Defense Forces soldier and houses torched.

He also directed the immediate subdivision of the Dide Waride Location to create Kastaka Kairu.

He said chiefs and their assistants will be deployed immediately in the new administrative units.

To bolster security and ensure maximum protection of citizens in the affected areas, CS Kindiki also ordered the establishment of more police stations and operation camps in Maleli within Witu.

The CS also directed the Lamu County security team to liaise with the county government to find a permanent solution to squatter problems.

He said the state shall map out all the affected ranches in Lamu where many squatters have already encroached so that the owners of such ranches are identified and engaged in a discussion that will help in settling the squatters in a win-win solution.

He, however, warned residents and politicians against bringing more people to Lamu to encroach on people’s lands, a situation that has always complicated the issue even further.

CS Kindiki also revealed plans by the state to have a special police unit that will support National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), chiefs, and their assistants in their work.

“We’re working on a plan to have all chiefs and their assistants in security-challenged areas like Lamu be provided with at least five armed police officers to protect them in their daily work.

He said chiefs and their assistants will be given guns.

The CS appealed to residents to cooperate with the security agencies by offering information that will aid in dealing with criminals.

“If you hide a terrorist, the government shall treat you as a terrorist and deal with you ruthlessly,” said the CS.

He said that the deployment of more NPR officers in Lamu shall tighten security.

He said apart from Lamu, NPRs shall also be deployed in 14 counties that have faced bandit attacks. He said the government shall not negotiate with criminals.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, Senator Joseph Githuku Kamau, and Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama pledged to work closely with the national government in ensuring the Lamu insecurity are addressed.