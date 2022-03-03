Court dismisses man’s claim to state-owned forest land

A man has lost a case in which he sought to be declared the rightful owner of a parcel of land reserved as a forest.

Justice Maureen Odeny of the Environment and Land Court in Malindi dismissed a petition by Mr Abdulrahman Salim, saying the land in Mtangawanda, Lamu County, was not available for alienation as it was reserved as a forest.

Justice Odeny said the allocation of the land by the then commissioner of lands was null and void.

Though Mr Salim had allotment letters showing that he was allocated the land, the judge said, the question was whether it was available for alienation or allocation.

“There is no evidence that the land was declared private property and excluded from the forest reserves,” Justice Odeny said.

The court ruled that the Forest Act, Cap 385 (repealed) provided procedures on declaring unalienated government land to be a forest and degazetting forests.

There was no evidence that the procedures were followed to degazette the forest for alienation to private individuals, Justice Odeny said.

“Any allocation by the commissioner of lands without altering the boundaries of the forest by degazettement was null and void and the commissioner had no authority to allocate already alienated government land which was reserved for a forest,” she said.

Mr Salim had sued the Lamu County commissioner, the Administration Police, Attorney-General and the National Land Commission. Canistel Ltd was named as an interested party.

He wanted the court to declare him the rightful and legal owner of the land and restrain the respondents from interfering with his proprietary rights.

Mr Salim also wanted the Administration Police officers residing on the land to vacate and demolish the structures they had built on it.

Mr Salim had claimed the land was allotted to him by the government in 1999. He said he had been residing, farming and carrying out a camping business on it before being issued with the allotment letters.

He also leased out a portion of the land to a company.

Upon the expiry of the lease, Mr Salim told the court, he entered into a licence agreement with Canistel Ltd, which made payments to him through its subsidiary company Zarara Oil and Gas.

He claimed that since the licence agreement was signed with Canistel Ltd, the firm failed to remit payments on the grounds that the property is public land.

The court ruled that there was no evidence that Mr Salim’s rights had been violated by Canistel Ltd.

The respondents stated that the land had been declared and gazetted as a forest reserve under the administration of the Kenya Forest Service and thus was legally protected and could not be allocated to private individuals.