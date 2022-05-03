Construction resumes on Lamu roads after terrorist attack

The construction of the Lamu-Ijara-Garissa Lapsset corridor access road that was suspended for two months owing to terrorist attacks will resume this week.

Works on the 257km stretch were halted on March 11 after heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants ambushed a site in the Majengo area of the Boni forest and killed five construction workers and injured three.

The assailants also burnt down construction vehicles and several motorcycles belonging to casual labourers.

This led the contractor, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), and all its staff to vacate the site, fearing for their lives.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said they had mobilised enough resources to boost security and ensure the workers are protected.

Mr Macharia said sub-contractors had already hit the ground to assess the situation and that the works are set to start immediately after Idd ul-Fitr celebrations.

“We have increased security patrols in all the construction sites. There’s no cause for worry,” said Mr Macharia.

The project is part of the Sh17.9 billion Lapsset development road project network, with a total length of 453km.

Apart from the 257km Lamu-Ijara-Garissa stretch, the project also comprises the 113km Hindi-Bodhei-Basuba-Kiunga road and the 83km Ijara-Sanghailu-Hulugho section, all of which cut across the terror-prone Boni forest region.

But even as the government assured the contractor of adequate security, some casual labourers who had worked for CCCC in Boni forest vowed not to go back to the site, citing unpredictable security in the area.

The workers, who talked to Nation.Africa on the condition of anonymity, demanded that the government first establish several permanent

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) camps along the Lapsset corridor route that is under construction if the works are to progress uninterrupted.

“What we saw on March 11 is scary. Our colleagues were shot and killed as we watched. And this isn’t the first time the militants ambushed construction sites in Boni forest,” one labourer said.

“I escaped death narrowly and I thank God for that.”

Another worker said though he has no job now, he cannot risk his life returning to the Boni forest.

“Even if construction works resume, I can’t go there anymore. My life is important,” he said.