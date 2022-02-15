Clarify status of night curfew, Lamu residents urge CS Matiang’i

On January 5, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared a month-long dusk-to-dawn curfew in some parts of Lamu after a wave of terrorist attacks.

The locked-down areas were Mkunumbi, Majembeni, Ndambwe, Witu, Pandanguo, Dide Waride, Hamasi, Bomani, Hongwe, Mpeketoni, Bahari, Mapenya, and Hindi.

While the curfew enforcement period has ended, residents have pleaded with CS Matiang’i to issue directions about its fate, citing police harassment.

Police, said Mr Emmanuel Kimani, are limiting the freedom of residents by arresting them in the name of enforcing a curfew that he feels is non-existent.

“We’re tired of the police infringing our rights based on a curfew whose period ended last week,” Mr Kimani said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, he and two friends spent the night at the Mpeketoni Police Station cells after they were arrested for allegedly loitering in town at around 6.50pm.

“For all the 30 days that the curfew has been in place, we have adhered to it. The curfew is over but people are still beaten and manhandled by the police once arrested,” he said.

“We will head to court to seek an interpretation of the gazette notice that stated that the Lamu curfew would be in force for 30 days. We want to know the order that our security agencies are enforcing now that the 30 days of the curfew are over.”

Residents have no freedom of movement when night falls, said Mr James Kariuki, who was arrested by the police recently as he went about his duties in Mpeketoni.

He said police in towns like Mpeketoni, Hindi, Witu, Kibaoni and surrounding areas blow sirens in their vehicles when the clock hits 5.45pm, signalling to residents to go back to their homes.

“This is creating fear among us that our places aren’t safe. They expect us to close business and stay indoors immediately after we hear the sirens or we are arrested,” he said.

“Shops, markets and garages are closed as early as 5.30pm to avoid any altercation with the police. We’re suffering economically.”

He also accused the police of turning the curfew into a cash cow.

“The police arrest you for allegedly breaching a curfew order. In the end, they tell you to give them something so that you’re not taken to court. CS Matiang’i should scrutinise the behaviour of his officers. They’re misusing the curfew,” said Mr Samson Maina.

CS Matiang’i, said Hongwe Ward MCA James Komu, should either lift the curfew and increase security patrols or adjust the curfew hours.

“If they can’t lift the curfew, let it be enforced from 10pm onwards. The usual hours of 6pm is too early and an inconvenience,” Mr Komu said.

Traders are incurring daily losses as shops are closed early in the evening, said Brenda Kimani.

And Bernard Kitsao, of Witu, urged security agencies not to use excessive force against locals.

“Security patrols should be increased. There should also be a good relationship between the security agencies and locals. Once that happens, it will go a long way in cutting down insecurity,” he said.

Osman Ali, a human rights activist, said security agencies should not harass citizens but protect them and their property.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia called on citizens to continue adhering to the curfew orders until further directions are issued by the state.

Mr Macharia, however, dismissed claims that police were harassing locals, adding that his office had not received any complaints.