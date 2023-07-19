Day of protests? Not in Lamu

"Anayemuoa mama ndiye baba" (He who marries your mother is your father) is a common saying among the Swahili of Bajuni origin in

Lamu County, a community known for maintaining peace no matter what the situation in the country.

Despite Kenya's economic woes, which have led to ongoing anti-government protests, Lamu has generally remained peaceful.

From the political struggles and violence of the Saba Saba movement in the 1990s, to the 2007/2008 post-election violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and millions of dollars’ worth of property destroyed, to the now weekly protests, Lamu has never experienced such unrest.

People in Lamu have always been peaceful, going about their normal duties as if nothing is happening in the country.

But why aren’t there maandamano (protests), especially on Lamu Island, like in the rest of the country? Are people content with the situation? Are there no opposition or Azimio supporters in the county?

Nation.Africa on Wednesday tried to find out why Lamu is the way it is.

Mr Mohamed Abdulkadir, an elder and Islamic cleric in Lamu, referred to the saying - 'Anayemuoa mama ndiye baba' to explain why the region has stood the test of time in terms of political struggles and violence.

Mr Abdulkadir said residents, especially voters in the country, were not really interested in national politics, especially the outcome of the presidential election or any dispute arising from a presidential election.

According to Mr Abdulkadir, Lamu residents are more interested in the positions of governor, senator, MP and MCA.

Whoever is elected president is not a big issue for Lamu voters.

"We have learnt to accept whoever is elected president of this country. Whether it's a candidate from the opposition or the state, we accept it. So, from the former presidents, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, and the current one, William

Ruto, we have never had any problems. We accept. Whether we supported them or not before they clinched power, we've accepted that they are our presidents — just like anyone who marries your mother, here you consider that person your father," said Mr Abdulkadir.

The cleric said their region’s attitude of accepting things as they are has really helped them to maintain peace in Lamu.

Locals go about normal activities in Lamu Island on July 19, 2023. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media GROUP

"Whenever violence erupts, including the maandamano nationwide protests, Lamu people remain unmoved. They don't take part. You won't even see tyres being burnt in this place," he said.

Elder Hassan Chonda cited demographics as a key reason for the Lamu community maintaining peace, love and unity.

Mr Chonda said although the community is affected by the high cost of living, they opt for soft approaches to solving such problems, rather than engaging in demonstrations.

"We see ourselves in Lamu as one community with the same religion, tradition and cultural practices. We don't have room for rancour or violence because you might end up cutting your cousin's head or your uncle's arm. We value peace so much. So, as we support the ongoing maandamano in the country, our only help is to pray for those who are pushing up there. Their victory is our victory," said Mr Chonda.

Lamu historian and elder Mohamed Mbwana attributed the harmonious and amicable behaviour of Lamu people to history.

The old town of Lamu has a history of communities living together peacefully.

The port city of Lamu was founded in the 12th century. It is a major trading centre in East Africa.

Lamu Old Town is considered the oldest and best preserved Swahili settlement in East Africa.

Unlike other Swahili settlements that were abandoned along the East African coast, Lamu has been continuously inhabited for more than 700 years.

The town has a population of around 30,000.

Mr Mbwana noted that in the past, people from different countries and regions migrated to Lamu Island.

Traders and sailors from the Arabian Peninsula, China, India and South East Asia travelled across the Indian Ocean to the East African coast to reach the island.

The intermingling of sailors and traders with the indigenous people created distinct social classes and a diverse social structure.

The abundance of different people trading on the island influenced its culture.

"People from distant lands, islands and different cultures used to interact with locals here and ended up forming friendships. This welcoming attitude has continued to the present day. We don't see any reason to hold grudges against others or to engage in any form of violence. We value peace above all else," said Mr Mbwana.

The fact that Lamu is predominantly Muslim is also a major contributor to the county's perpetual peace.