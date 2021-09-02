DPP seeks time to peruse files of tutors accused of tying pupils to tree

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked for more time to peruse the files of two teachers at Thiru Primary School in Laikipia who are accused of tying three pupils to a tree as a punishment.

The DPP made the application Thursday when the two teachers appeared before Nyahururu Senior Resident Magistrate Susan Mwangi.

Ms Shelmith Thimba, the school’s headteacher, and her deputy David Maina were arrested on Wednesday evening by detectives, moments after a multiagency task force directed the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate them in connection to the incident. They would later be released on police cash bail.

When they appeared in court, the magistrate ordered that the police cash bail be extended until Thursday next week when they will be arraigned.

Recorded statements

A taskforce, led by Nyahururu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Moses Muroki, had on Wednesday morning visited the school, which is about 15 kilometres from Nyahururu town, and recorded statements from teachers and pupils.

The team directed the Laikipia West DCI office to open investigations against Ms Thimba and her deputy.

Mr Maina allegedly tied the three pupils to a tree last Friday as a punishment for truancy and delinquency.

In the pictures that went viral on social media, the three pupils are seen tied to a tree in the school compound.

The deputy headteacher is reported to have taken the pictures and then posted them on the teachers’ WhatsApp group before one of the tutors leaked them on social media on Tuesday.