DPP seeks time to peruse files of tutors accused of tying pupils to tree

Thiru Primary School

Nyahururu police boss Mary Kiema (in uniform) with educational officials at Thiru Primary School on September 1, 2021. The school's headteacher and her deputy, accused of tying three pupils to a tree, appeared in court on September 2, 2021 to a tree.

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked for more time to peruse the files of two teachers at Thiru Primary School in Laikipia who are accused of tying three pupils to a tree as a punishment.

