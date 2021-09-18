Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Laikipia tourism
Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

The gem of clashes-hit Laikipia County

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Away from clashes between farmers and herders in Rumuruti, the completion of infrastructural projects in the town has transformed it into a new investment hub in Laikipia County.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.