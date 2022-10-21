State to pay Laikipia wildlife attack victims Sh28 million

Victims of human-wildlife conflict in Laikipia County will get a total of Sh28 million in compensation.

They include families whose relatives were killed by wild animals, maimed individuals, farmers whose crops were destroyed and livestock owners who lost animals in wildlife attacks.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers are identifying and verifying the beneficiaries, Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri told Nation.Africa on Friday.

“KWS officers are currently collecting data for those who incurred loss as a result of human-wildlife conflict for the period between 2012 and 2020. I cannot state the exact date when the funds will be released but the process is ongoing,” said Mr Kanyiri in his office.

At least 130 cases were being analysed by a wildlife management and compensation committee, he said. They include eight human death claims, several permanent injuries, crop damage and livestock deaths.

“It is important for members of the public to know that [the compensation committee] may recommend the compensation or not. They should understand the requirements in case of a wildlife attack which occasionally results in death or permanent injuries,” he said.

“From the analyses, we saw many cases of killing of sheep and cows by either hyenas or lions. We also had cases of elephants trampling on crops and damaging fences.”

Mr Kanyiri noted that some of the cases submitted had inconsistencies and urged residents to submit the correct information so as to increase their chances of being compensated if their claims are valid.

Government hospitals

Claimants are required to produce medical reports form gazetted government hospitals, among other genuine documents.

Laikipia is among regions with high cases of conflict between wild animals and herders owing to a large population of wildlife in conservancies or roaming freely.

The prevailing drought has contributed to rising cases of attacks by wild animals that move out of protected areas in search of pasture.

Herders migrating from neighbouring counties also destroy electric fences around conservancies and drive in their livestock, prompting wild animals to come out, thus increasing the risks of attacks on humans.

Some of the ranches whose electric fences were destroyed recently were Borana, Ole Naishu and Loisaba. A fence at the Lolldaiga conservancy was destroyed during last year’s fire, said to have been started by British soldiers during their routine training.

During the Mashujaa Day celebrations, a representative of the ranchers, Jack Kenyon, pleaded with security agencies to rein in herders involved in illegal invasions of private farms.

“The herders are invading the conservancies at night with their livestock after destroying the electric fences. The pasture in our farms cannot support the huge number of cattle,” Mr Kenyon said.

Mr Kanyiri said the government was distributing livestock feeds in the form of pellets to farmers.

“We have received livestock feeds worth Sh4.5 million and are distributing them to herders, mainly in Laikipia North sub-county,” he said.