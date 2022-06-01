Sacked Laikipia University don sues to challenge her dismissal

A Laikipia University professor is embroiled in a legal tussle with her employer over the termination of her contract.

Prof Loise Wanjiku Chiuri wants the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru to order the university to reinstate her to her position of associate professor and pay damages for unfair dismissal.

Prof Chiuri says she was appointed deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs and research in November 2015 and served until the end of the contract in 2020.

She was also appointed in 2018 to the permanent and pensionable position of associate professor (grade 14) of environmental science.

The court heard that the university council considered and rejected Prof Chiuri’s application to renew her contract as deputy vice-chancellor (DVC).

The council also nullified her position as associate professor, explaining that she had failed to report to the Department of Public Administration and Environmental Sciences for assignment within three months as required by the law.

But Prof Chiuri argued that she reported to work and “fully participated in her program from the date of appointment where she was allocated classes, taught, administered exams, marked and submitted results” and supervised PhD students.

She now wants the court to declare that her sacking was unfair, unjustified, wrong and illegal and order the university to reinstate her. She also wants to be paid all her outstanding salary and benefits from December 2020.

Prof Chiuri also wants to be paid her gratuity amounting to Sh2 million for her position as DVC for the year ending 2020 and payment Sh1.6 million in lieu of a notice of three months.

On damages, she wants Sh6 million for malicious termination that she claims has dented her credentials and reputation as a scholar, consultant and professor at the rate of 24 months’ salary.

She has sued the university and its vice-chancellor, the university council and its chairperson.

In its response, the council denied the claims, maintaining that it acted within the law.

The university’s lawyers argued that Prof Chiuri’s appointment as associate professor was made irregularly and her dismissal was a corrective measure.