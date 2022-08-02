Relief for drought-hit residents as cattle purchase, slaughter scheme starts

The government has started buying and slaughtering animals and distributing the meat to residents in Laikipia County to cushion them from the effects of drought.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli said about 1,216 cattle are targeted for purchase under the scheme conducted in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross.

“The livestock offtake programme that the government is carrying out in collaboration with Kenya Red Cross is aimed at cushioning livestock keepers against incurring losses due to the ravaging drought situation in the parts of the county. The slaughtered meat is being supplied to the residents as relief food,” he said.

Mr Muli noted that the government will pay Sh15,000 each cow and Sh3,000 for a goat or sheep.

Owners will be paid “within 24 hours after the slaughtering. In Laikipia East, already 130 cattle have been slaughtered with 190 being targeted to benefit 1,900 families”, he added.

Each cow will be shared among 10 families and one sheep between four families.

The National Drought Management Authority says over 15,000 residents, especially in northern Laikipia, need food assistance.

Ol Moran, Segera, Mukogodo East and Mukogodo West wards in Laikipia North constituency have been hit hard by the ongoing drought.