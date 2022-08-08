Raider killed in theft of camels at Laikipia conservancy

Security forces in Laikipia County on Sunday night repulsed cattle rustlers at Mpala Farm and killed one of them.

Confirming the 11pm incident, County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said about 20 heavily armed raiders suspected to have come from a neighbouring county, had driven away 65 camels but were pursued by security officers, leading to a shootout and the recovery of all the animals.

Police suspected some of the raiders escaped with gunshot wounds following a heavy exchange of fire near the Ilmotiok bridge in Laikipia North sub-county

Mr Kanyiri reiterated that security has been heightened in parts of Laikipia North and Kirima sub-counties, which border the expansive Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

“We have intelligence that there are plans to carry out similar raids as the country heads to the polls in the belief that all police officers are engaged in providing security during the General Election,” Mr Kanyiri said in his office on Monday.

“But I am telling them to dare and we shall deal with them accordingly.”

Mr Kanyiri said an adequate number of National Police Reserves and conservancy rangers had been deployed in all conservancies.

Some of the conservancies, including Mpala Farm, are gazetted as polling stations by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“I am urging voters to come out and vote without fear or intimidation. Besides NPRs, we have enough police officers on standby and will promptly respond in case of a security threat on voting day and afterwards,” he said.

The Sunday night incident came three weeks after an attempted raid at the Lolldaiga Conservancy, where one cattle rustler was gunned down and two others escaped with injuries.

Prolonged drought

The raiders, suspected to have come from the neighbouring Mukogodo forest, did not steal any animals.

Hundreds of animals from Samburu and Isiolo counties are grazing in the Mukogodo forest because of the prolonged drought.