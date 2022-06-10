Primary school head teacher charged with embezzling Sh2.2m

A head teacher was released on Sh1 million cash bail or a Sh2 million bond after denying embezzling Sh2.251 million.

Learad Mbotela of Ilmoroti Primary School in Laikipia North appeared before Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Lisper Nyaga and was charged with stealing the funds that had been raised for building a secondary school in the area.

He allegedly stole the funds between September 25 and December 17 in 2021 at KCB Bank’s Nanyuki branch.

The money was meant for building Ilmotiok Secondary. He was the treasurer of the accounts.

He pleaded not guilty and asked to be released on bail.

Ms Nyaga released him on cash bail of Sh1 million or an alternative bond of Sh2 million, with one surety of the same amount.