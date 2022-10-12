President Ruto to preside over KDF fete on Friday

President William Ruto is on Friday expected to preside over this year's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day, his first such event with the army since coming into office.

The army is marking its 11th KDF Day, an annual celebration of the acts of valour and gallantry of KDF heroes, at Laikipia Air Base.

Last year, the event was held at the Kahawa Garrison and was presided over by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In preparation for the day, Kenya Air Force soldiers held a free medical camp for the public at Likii Health Centre in Nanyuki on Wednesday.

A soldier checks for vital signs from a student during the Kenya Defense Force free medical camp at Likii Health Centre in Laikpia County on October 12, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

Kenya Air Force Lt-Col Julius Mghanga announced that his team of medics aimed to treat about 2,000 residents.

"This year's KDF Day celebrations will be conducted at Laikipia Air Base and that is why we are here in Nanyuki to conduct a free medical camp," Lt-Col Mghanga said.

"The KDF celebrations are always special to us and this year's is not an exception. We are doing this activity as we wait for Friday."

The military medics handled general outpatient, cervical cancer screening, dental, eye, child welfare and nutrition, comprehensive care clinic and maternal child services.

Mary Wanjiku is checked for her wellness by a soldier during the Kenya Defense Force free medical camp at Likii Health Centre in Laikpia County on October 12, 2022. Over 2000 people turned up for a checkup. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

The team also offered free lectures on hygiene, nutrition and general well-being of the patients.

"Residents have turned out in large numbers and we are so much encouraged. Our target was to reach out to 1,800 patients but we have adjusted the number to 2,000," Lt-Col Mghanga said.

Resident Anthony Munyiri lauded KDF for conducting the medical camp.