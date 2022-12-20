Police seek suspect who stabbed hotel worker to death over bill

Police in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County have launched a manhunt on a suspect who stabbed to death a hotel worker in Nyahururu town over a Sh200 bill he had been asked to pay.

The suspect who has since gone into hiding stabbed to death the victim identified as Patrick Gitonga Muriithi, 25 after he was asked to pay for the food he had been served at the eatery.

It is reported that the suspect had arrived at the eatery in the wee hours of Monday morning where the deceased who was an NYS-trained machinery operator worked as chef accompanied by two ladies and ordered for food.

Later on, a heated argument ensued after the suspect refused to pay for that food.

“A heated exchange of words ensued and the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased on the abdomen before fleeing,” said a witness.

Mr Simon Maina, another witness said the suspect disappeared on a motorcycle after the incident.

Boda Boda riders were forced to mobilize themselves in a day-long operation to track the culprit who was believed to have gone into hiding in the sprawling Kiamaina slums after the incident.

According to Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Tom Okoth, the deceased succumbed to the deep knife stab he had sustained during the incident on arrival at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital.

The police boss added that they were seeking the suspect who was still on the run.

“The suspect is still on the run and we are doing everything possible to ensure that he has been apprehended.We are holding a woman who had accompanied him and we are using her as a bit to track down the suspect,” said Mr Okoth and called on members of the public to assist with information.

The suspect who was previously charged with robbery is said to have been released from prison recently.

Residents believe that he was part of the gang that visits hotels and bars at night accompanied by ladies where they rob people after causing a commotion.