Police hold man on suspicion of killing his 23-year-old son

Police in Rumuruti, Laikipia West are holding a 49-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his son to death.

The resident of Gatundia village is accused of killing his 23-year-old son following a disagreement.

"The two had disagreed over an unknown issue when the suspect picked a knife and stabbed his son in the stomach. The boy died on spot due to excessive bleeding," said Laikipia West Sub-County Police Commander Geoffrey Mang'era.

The police boss said the suspect escaped death by a whisker after angry villagers attempted to lynch him.

"The suspect was rescued from irate members of the public by the police who had visited the scene. They escorted him to Rumuruti Sub-County Hospital for treatment," he added.

Mr Mang'era said a blood-stained knife was found at the scene and retained as exhibit and will be presented in court once the suspect is arraigned.

"Murder charges will be preferred against the suspect once police are done with investigations," he said.