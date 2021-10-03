Police escort learners home as Laikipia schools close

Even as the insecurity situation in Laikipia County remains high, security agents have stepped up the security of learners and their teachers.

Subsequently, multi-agency security went a step further to ensure the safety of learners in the affected areas by escorting them after closing schools.

On Saturday, the multi-agency teams escorted Ol Moran Secondary School students to their homes in Lonyek, Laikipia North and Suguta Marmar in Samburu counties.

Olmoran Secondary School is situated in Ol Moran which was hard hit by clashes that have reduced this part of Laikipia County as one of the most dangerous regions to live in.

The students were going home for Term One break and will resume on October 12 and 13 for second term.

The National Police Service in a Facebook post said: "The robust multi-agency patrols will continue in the region to enhance security for the residents."

The school principal John Kimathi could not hide his joy for the gesture extended by the National Police Service.

"I thank the multi-agency security teams for their readiness to support the community whenever called upon. I urge the security officers not to relent until peace and tranquillity resumes in the region," said Mr Kimathi.

The gesture drew mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media who commended the gesture while others saw it as too little too late.

"There is nothing to be proud of at all. At this age and time, we have been reduced to escort our children to and from school, a clear indication of the collapsed security system. This is a big shame indeed," said Medi Medi.

"For how long are we going to escort the learners in the deep interior of Kenya?" posed Mr Douglas Mwendah.

There was a light touch on the gesture by police with Mr Jakababa Maduo'ng posing: "There are tough cops in the city centre who harass law-abiding citizens, why don't you send them there. We see how they can perform in the Ol Moran area."