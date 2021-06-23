500 petty offenders in Nyandarua, Laikipia to do community work

About 500 petty offenders serving jail terms of three years and below will be handed non-custodial sentences in a move aimed at decongesting prisons in Nyandarua and Laikipia counties.

This is after High Court judges in Nyahururu and Nanyuki gave a nod to probation reports on the inmates. The convicts are now expected to be reintegrated back to the community.

“Already, 40 have been released from the Nyahururu GK prison. More inmates are expected to be released during the continuous process,” said a probation officer from Nyahururu town, adding that the decongestion is being done in collaboration with the Judiciary with the aim of easing crowding in prisons to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Laikipia County Director of the Probation David Mbui said that the judges recommended that the offenders work for the community instead of being locked up.

“Since these offenders have not completed their jail terms, we are going to monitor them closely. We are also going to sensitise members of the community and let them know that the offenders have reformed and to accept them back,” said Mr Mbui.

He added that the inmates will be monitored by his department to ensure they do not commit more offences during the period they will be engaging in community service.



