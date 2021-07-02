Panic after intruder sneaks into Laikipia assembly, destroys documents

Laikipia County Assembly

Members of the Laikipia County Assembly follow proceedings during their swearing-in ceremony in Nanyuki on September 7, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The trespasser is said to have accessed the facility by jumping over the fence before sneaking into the building, where he smashed a computer keyboard and tore some documents.

Panic has gripped Laikipia MCAs after an unidentified person sneaked into the precincts of the assembly in Nanyuki town on Thursday night and accessed several offices.

