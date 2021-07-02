Panic after intruder sneaks into Laikipia assembly, destroys documents

Panic has gripped Laikipia MCAs after an unidentified person sneaked into the precincts of the assembly in Nanyuki town on Thursday night and accessed several offices.

The trespasser is said to have accessed the facility by jumping over the fence before sneaking into the building, where he smashed a computer keyboard and tore some documents.

He is said to have switched on the lights in some of the offices and merrily glared at the security cameras.

“The intruder did not steal anything but smashed one of the computer keyboards and destroyed some documents. The motive is still not clear but the security personnel will dig into the matter and brief us accordingly,” Speaker Patrick Waigwa said.

Reports further indicated that the person was recently captured on CCTV cameras while in the building.

The premise is always manned by several police officers.

Motive unclear

Police, using sniffer dogs, spent the better part of Friday inspecting the premises, keeping lawmakers and members of staff on high alert.

Speaker Waigwa told the media that the security experts, after finalising their inspection, assured them of safety.

“Eyebrows are raised whenever an unknown person intrudes, [especially] at night. The security experts inspected the entire building and assured us that there was no security threat since they did not find any harmful devices,” the Speaker said.

He added that local security officers, assisted by their counterparts from Nyeri County, sought to unearth the intruder’s motive.

Mr Waigwa said however, that he directed all staff to be vigilant and give helpful information to relevant authorities.

“Despite the assurance from police that the premise is safe, and the resumption of operations, I urge all members of staff to be alert because the motive of the intruder is yet to be known,” Mr Waigwa said.

“We prohibited our members of staff and MCAs from accessing the facility to allow security agents to conduct thorough investigations,” he added.