Old rail technology jinxes latest bid to revive Nanyuki line

Nairobi-Nanyuki railway

A train ferries petroleum products on the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway near Naromoru town on January 27. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • Barely a year after the line was revived, it has emerged that the line is too old and too weak to operate optimally.
  • Veteran Kenya Railways staff told the ‘Nation’ that technical factors and the design of the line could derail its operations.


The government’s bet on a century-old technology now risks derailing the revival of railway transport even before it is fully rolled out.

