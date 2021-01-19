Two accused of illegally refilling gas cylinders

Two people have been charged before a Nyahururu court for illegally refilling gas cylinders as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) cracked down on unauthorised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealers in Nyandarua and Laikipia counties.

Before Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro, Josephat Chege and Martin Njeru pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a bulk LPG storage facility without a valid license and refilling gas using brands of various companies without their consent.

The two, together with others who were not before the court, are said to have been found conducting the business in a facility without an EPRA licence in Kasuku, Nyandarua West on January 12.

They were also charged with a second count of transporting gas cylinders, an accusation that they also denied.

The court heard that on January 12, the two were arrested while transporting the cylinder with a truck that had not been licensed to transport the product.

During the court session, it was mentioned that Mr Njeru was transporting LPG cylinders while Mr Chege was in charge of operations, selling and refilling.

The prosecution presented material that were found in the suspects’ possession without authorisation from brand owners to refill them.

The magistrate ordered that the two be detained until January 21, when the case will be mentioned.