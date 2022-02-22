A modern mother-and-child health wing has opened at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital in Laikipia County.

The 120-bed facility is meant to decongest the hospital’s maternity ward and ensure efficient services.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said operations had started on the building’s ground floor.

Nanyuki referral hospital opens modern maternity wing

“We have made very good progress in constructing the mother and child health facility. We were driven by the urgent need to decongest the maternity ward. Previously, the maternity ward was congested with some mothers sharing beds,” Mr Muriithi said.

“We are very happy because we have been able to move to the ultramodern facility. The whole ground floor (is) occupied and it was wonderful to see about 52 mothers who delivered their newborns recently. This is an amazing and gratifying thing to see.”

The county boss promised that his administration would complete the building and purchase the necessary equipment.

“The extensive renovations and new structures are meant to improve the quality of services that LHS-Nanyuki is going to provide,” Mr Muriithi said.

The number of children aged below one who were fully immunised grew from 12,692 in 2017 to 13,464 in 2018, 13,698 in 2019 and 13,774 in 2020, the 2021 Laikipia County Statistical Abstract shows.

In October 2020, an ultramodern clinic opened at the hospital to serve cervical cancer patients. The facility was launched by 15 county first ladies and Governor Muriithi.

County First Ladies Association (CFLA) chairperson Maria Mbeneka, the Laikipia first lady, said the facility will provide early screening and treatment.

"Our aim is to ensure that we combat this dreadful disease by ensuring that our people get early screening. It is possible to cure cancer when it is detected early," Ms Mbeneka, said at the time.

For her part, Kisumu County first lady Dorothy Nyong’o said then: “Early detection of cancer saves lives and that is why we have come up with a campaign to offer screening and treatment to cancer patients countrywide.