Nanyuki referral hospital opens modern maternity wing

Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital

The Mother and Child Health care wing at Nanyuki Level Five Hospital in Laikipia. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

A modern mother-and-child health wing has opened at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital in Laikipia County.

