Mwangi Kiunjuri faces uphill task in bid to reclaim Laikipia East MP seat

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri is staring at a gruelling battle in his home turf as he seeks to rebrand himself as one of Mt Kenya’s influential politicians.

Mr Kiunjuri is facing a bruising political battle in his bid to recapture Laikipia East parliamentary seat which he vacated in 2013.

The TSP leader held the seat for three consecutive terms from 1997 when he won through Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) ticket and only stepped aside at the onset of devolution to contest for the gubernatorial seat in 2013 but lost to political greenhorn Joshua Irungu.

He will now be facing eight parliamentary hopefuls, top among them the incumbent Mohammed Amin Deddy, a first-term legislator with a near fanatical following in the constituency and now seeking to retain the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Being from a minority Somali community, some had underestimated the popularity of Mr Deddy who rarely contributes in parliamentary debates. However, he proved them wrong after subjecting vocal Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru to a humiliating defeat during the UDA nominations, garnering 12,723 votes against his opponent’s 5,595.

In his first stab at the seat in 2017, Mr Deddy won with a landslide, receiving 56,623 against the incumbent Mutahi Kimaru who only managed 12,366 votes.

The former CDF chairman during Mr Kimaru’s term had during party primaries floored his former boss to clinch the Jubilee Party ticket, with the latter opting to try his luck as an independent candidate.

Though not vocal and operating like a lone ranger, the first term MP is credited with an impressive development record, having constructed five secondary schools from scratch to completion and erected eight bridges. He also supports 1,000 families in paying National Hospital Insurance Fund contributions and paid licence fees for 4,000 boda boda operators.

He has vowed to teach Mr Kiunjuri a political lesson.

The candidates will be scrambling for a share of the 96,395 votes spread across five wards of Umande, Nanyuki, Thingithu, Tigithi and Ngobit. Laikipia East is a diaspora of Nyeri, with many people having settled here from Mathira, Othaya and Tetu constituencies.

Mr Kiunjuri’s entry into the race caught many by surprise; they expected the seasoned politician and party leader to either be named a presidential running mate or at least seek the governor’s seat.

Ms Waruguru has likened the TSP boss’ move to that of a father who rushes home to demand for a share of a cake from his children instead of joining other men at the local butchery for roasted meat.

But the TSP party leader has defended his candidature, arguing that as an MP, he is best positioned to play national politics and safeguard the interests of the larger Mt Kenya region.

“I was elected to parliament at the age of 27. At my age today, I can still contest four more times before I attain the age at which the late Mwai Kibaki was elected president,” Mr Kiunjuri has been telling his critics during campaign rallies.

His oratory prowess is unrivalled when speaking the Kikuyu language where he uses parables and proverbs; earning him the name mundu wa thimo (man of proverbs). It is one of the assets he is using to woo the constituents to his side with a degree of success.

The two front runners are in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition, which is very popular in the region.

“It is a very tight race that for now, it is hard to predict the winner. Whoever takes the seat will do so with a slight margin over the other,” said Mr Stephen Wangai, a political commentator.

A win for the TSP leader would position him among the top leaders in Central Kenya, with a potential of becoming the kingpin in coming years. A loss could confine him to the political cold, especially if his party does not deliver a sizeable number of seats in other regions.

Mr Kiunjuri and Mr Deddy are both good at mobilising and have loyal supporters. Their supporters clashed recently at Nanyuki’s Central Park ahead of the arrival of Dr Ruto who was campaigning in Laikipia County.

Though the two are considered front runners, the other candidates are not taking chances, with those allied to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition slowly gaining ground, thanks to a vigorous campaign led by Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Mr Muriithi has hosted Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga twice in the region as well as his running mate, Ms Martha Karua.

Candidates allied to Azimio include Mr Anthony Rukwaro (Jubilee Party) and Mr Simon King’ori Gachigua (ODM). Both are new entrants to elective politics.

Azimio candidates are betting on the minority communities.

“We are gaining ground very fast and do not get surprised if Jubilee candidates take the majority of the elective seats in the entire county,” said Laikipia County Jubilee Party Chairman Thomas Gachara.

Mr Rukwaro, a former deejay in Nanyuki town, is popular with the youth and women, having been brought up at Likii, a highly populated informal settlement. He has pledged to empower the youth through coming up with talent and ICT hubs and setting up a revolving fund for small entrepreneurs.

Mr Gachigua has pledged to connect all rural homes to piped clean water. “As a person who has worked in the water sector for nearly three decades, I will liaise with development partners and government agencies to tap water from the Aberdare forest and pipe it to homesteads,” he said.

Others in the race are independent candidates Dr Njoroge Wangui, a career medic who is making a second attempt at the seat; Mr David Muriithi Maina; Mr Peter Muriu Mwangi, a journalist aged 27 years; Mr Samuel Kiumbia Mwangi; and, Mr Philip Ndegwa Mwangi, who is contesting on The New Democrats ticket, a party associated with Nyeri politician Thuo Mathenge.