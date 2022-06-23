You are ‘incompetent’, Ndiritu Muriithi tells DP Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition campaign chairman and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has accused Deputy President William Ruto of incompetence.

Mr Muriithi said Dr Ruto’s criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s March 2018 handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga is allowing the DP to hide from his poor performance.

Dr Ruto has persistently blamed the Kenyatta-Odinga truce for what he says is the Jubilee administration failure to implement development projects promised in its manifesto.

During a recent visit to Laikipia County, the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag-bearer told a well-attended political rally that Kenya could have achieved more in development if not for the handshake between the two former political rivals.

“The Jubilee government had good development plans but most projects were abandoned after the March 9, 2018 handshake,” Dr Ruto told the gathering.

But Mr Muriithi said as the second in command, Dr Ruto had the opportunity to help the Head of State achieve the country’s development goals.

“You are number two in the republic. How is a handshake bothering you? Ndiritu Muriithi is only a governor and has initiated a stimulus programme of Sh3.3 billion for the county.

Yet, as the Deputy President you keep lamenting about the handshake,” the governor slammed Dr Ruto.

Mr Muriithi spoke at a campaign rally in Laikipia attended by Ms Martha Karua, the Azimio running mate.

Mr Muriithi said the coalition had a clear development agenda that would be implemented across the country if it wins the August 9 General Election.

“We shall work to grow the economy, seal all the loopholes used by corrupt individuals and create six million new jobs for the youth. The Azimio government will also support the growth of industries, agriculture and the livestock sector,” the governor said.

Mr Muriithi has traversed the county in the last two weeks, drumming up support for Mr Odinga in a region perceived to be a Kenya Kwanza stronghold.