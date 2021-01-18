Migrant herders in Laikipia ordered to move out

The government has directed herders who have migrated to Laikipia County from other areas to return to their counties of origin.

Herders from Samburu and Baringo have already started moving towards Laikipia with their livestock in search of pasture.

This has raised fears among farmers and private ranch owners of a looming invasion into private properties in the county.

But Laikipia West Deputy County Commissioner Hezron Nyamberi has allayed fears of a possible invasion of private farms.

"It is true that the herders have started moving towards the county but we have noted that most of them have talked to and made arrangements with private ranch owners on where to graze their animals, " said Mr Nyamberi.

Invaded private farms

However, he said that there have been incidents where illegal herders have invaded private properties, adding that stern action will be taken against them.

On Saturday, Mr Nyamberi warned that security officers in the region are on high alert to deal with illegal herders from the neighbouring counties.

“Let them be warned that our officers are on high alert and we won’t allow anyone to invade and destroy people’s property. Private property must be respected and anyone who defies this will face the full force of the law,” he warned.

There have been rising cases of cattle rustling and banditry attacks in Laikipia West.

Two weeks ago, a security officer was shot dead by cattle rustlers at Wangwachi during a raid.

Tension down

"We have managed to bring down tension in the area. Enough security personnel have been deployed to the area and, currently, there is calm,'' said Mr Nyamberi.

He said that proper mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that peace prevails.

On Friday last week, the government blamed nomadism for failure of a number of students to report back to school.

The government announced that administrators in Laikipia, Samburu and Baringo counties are tracking down students from the nomadic communities to ensure that they return to school.

Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Karanja said that a multi-agency team has been formed to help track the students.

The ''Operation Back to School'' team, led by the CAS, noted that, for instance, about 1.5 per cent of learners in Laikipia County were yet to report to school, with a number having moved to neighbouring Baringo and Samburu counties.

“There are cases of students who have dropped out after migrating to other places and we are liaising with the local administration in those areas to ensure they report to the schools near their new abode,” said Mr Karanja, who was speaking at GG Kariuki Secondary School in Rumuruti on Friday.





