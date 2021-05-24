Man turns used face masks, plastics into building blocks

Environmentalist Francis Thuti produces cabros and building blocks from face masks, plastic bottles, glass bottles, polythene papers and woven carrier bags.

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended wearing face masks in public as one of the measures of curbing the spread of the disease globally.

