Miriam Wanjiru

Miriam Wanjiru whose headless body retrieved from an abandoned water well in Igwamiti village, Laikipia. Her widower will be charged alongside three others with her abduction and killing.

Laikipia

Laikipia man to be charged with abducting, killing wife

By  Steve Njuguna

The widower of a Nyahururu secondary school teacher who disappeared in December before her body was found on February 3 in Laikipia County will be charged alongside three others with her abduction and killing.

