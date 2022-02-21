Laikipia man to be charged with abducting, killing wife

The widower of a Nyahururu secondary school teacher who disappeared in December before her body was found on February 3 in Laikipia County will be charged alongside three others with her abduction and killing.

This is after DNA test results confirmed that a headless body retrieved from an abandoned water well in Igwamiti village, Laikipia, was that of the teacher, Miriam Wanjiru.

Ms Wanjiru, a teacher at Bishop Louis Secondary School in Nyahururu town, went missing on December 17. Her body was found dumped alongside that of an unidentified teenager in a 90-foot water well on the outskirts of Nyahururu on February 3.

The second body was badly mutilated while the head was missing from the recovered body parts of Ms Wanjiru.

Gathered enough evidence

On Monday, detectives told a Nyahururu court that they had gathered enough evidence to link Ms Wanjiru’s husband Peter Kanyi, tout Antony Mutahi and Ms Martha Wairimu to Ms Wanjiru’s murder.

“We strongly believed that the three suspects took part in the disappearance and the murder of Ms Wanjiru,” Nyahururu Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa was told.

John Ng’ang’a, whose taxi was used to transport and relocate Ms Wanjiru’s body to the dumping site, and Ms Irene Wairimu will now become state witnesses.

“The three suspects will face murder charges … while the two will now become state witnesses,” ruled the magistrate.

The three will be charged in the Nyahururu High Court on February 28.

The court had earlier allowed police to continue holding the suspects for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations and allow pathologists to conduct DNA analysis on Ms Wanjiru’s body to confirm its identity.

Mr Mutahi, 29, had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Ms Wanjiru.

Water well

He later led detectives to a water well in Igwamiti village where police say he and the others had dumped the body of the English literature teacher.

In the 90-foot water well, the mutilated body of Ms Wanjiru was found dumped with its head missing. Another body of an unidentified woman was also found there.

Detectives arrested seven other people suspected to have played a part in the murder and relocation of Ms Wanjiru’s body from the scene of her killing to the dumping site. Among them was Ms Wanjiru’s husband, Mr Kanyi.

Before Ms Wanjiru disappeared last year, investigators say, Mr Kanyi, who had separated from her, had called her to say he had taken poison and was admitted at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

She disappeared on her way back from the hospital, where she had allegedly gone to visit Mr Kanyi.

Not admitted to hospital

Investigators say Mr Kanyi was neither admitted nor treated at the hospital.

Detectives have established that after the couple separated, Ms Wanjiru sold a matatu that belonged to her and which her estranged husband used to operate, rendering him jobless.

The main suspect, investigators say, had withdrawn Sh120,000 from Ms Wanjiru’s Equity Bank account in Nyahururu using her ATM card.