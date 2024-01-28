Lucy Jennings: Rancher trapped in hell on earth, killed by a bandit's bullet

For almost four decades, Lucy Wambui Jennings, living on the Jennings Ranch in the Rumuruti area of Laikipia North, was trapped in a living hell.

In the heart of the rugged terrain of Laikipia North, Lucy, a resilient rancher, dedicated her life to preserving her vast ranch.

But the grandeur of the vast ranch was overshadowed by illegal settlers who began encroaching on the land in the early 2000s.

For decades, she fought to protect her ranch from the encroachment of illegal settlers, waging a relentless battle to defend not only her land, but a legacy passed down through generations.

Once a haven of tranquillity, a storm brewed on the tranquil Jennings farm when illegal settlers invaded and turned their idyllic retreat into a nightmare. Since then, the Jennings family has been thrown into a harrowing struggle against illegal settlers and armed bandits.

Lucy and her family have suffered at the hands of illegal settlers and have often been forced to flee for their lives after repeated bandit attacks on their property.

Lucy complained that illegal cattle herders had deliberately destroyed crops on hundreds of acres of her farm, and others had even illegally built structures on parts of the farm. These events led the Jennings family into a legal battle with the settlers, who refused to leave the farm.

The Jennings family won the case when Nanyuki Chief Magistrate Rwito Kithinji issued eviction orders on February 8, 2022 following a suit filed by Lucy and her husband Harry Jennings. The squatters, known as the Kisiriri Community, later appealed, arguing that they were allocated the land by the late President Daniel Moi. But they lost the case, which was heard by the Environment and Land Court in Nyeri.

During the hearing, Lucy, who was living on the farm with her husband and their four children, told the court that the land was bought by her father-in-law in 1961 and all was peaceful until 2002, when some herders moved in and settled on part of the farm. Other herders arrived later and the numbers have continued to grow, with nearly 3,000 squatters living on the land.

In November 2022, Lucy wrote to the Office of the Security Advisor in the Office of the President, seeking intervention over what she described as the authorities' lax approach to the eviction order. The letter was also copied to the head of the DCI, Mohammed Amin, and the Senate Committee on National Security.

Undated photo of Lucy Jennings. Police are holding at least six suspects in connection with the rancher's shooting. Photo credit: Pool

"The invaders are aware of the orders, but they continue to openly disregard the same and act with impunity. We have tried to engage the area security committee but they maintain the issue is beyond them. We now seek your intervention in this matter as the invasions continue relentlessly and the Jennings family is now on their end, frustrated and in despair,” reads part of the letter, dated November 25, 2022.

Last year, Lucy claimed to have lost over Sh400,000 after the herders drove their cattle into her wheat and sorghum plantation.

"I fear for my life and only watch from a distance as they [go about their business]. Though I have five police officers stationed at our farm, I choose to avoid confrontation since there have been threats to my life before,” Lucy said in October last year.

It is not clear why the security agencies have not carried out the eviction order as ordered by the court. Detectives privy to the matter told the Nation that local police officers were waiting for "orders from above" to evict the illegal settlers, who had built several structures on the ranch.

"It was not supposed to be a normal eviction, but rather an operation because illegal settlers are now more than 3,000. They have built structures inside," a detective said on Saturday.

On January 21, suspected bandits shot Lucy as she was on her way to a church service. She sustained bullet wounds to her head and arm.

According to Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, an unknown number of assailants fired nearly 15 bullets at Lucy's car. She was alone at the time of the incident.

Her brother, Joseph Njihia Herman, said the rancher died of gunshot wounds on Thursday while receiving treatment at Pope Benedict XIV Hospital in Nyahururu.

"We are devastated by her death. It is a great loss to the entire community," Njihia told the Nation.

He said this was not the first time his sister had been targeted by armed criminals.

In 2019, bandits killed the Jennings' chief security officer in a brazen attack on Lucy's home in Rumuruti. The officer was shot in the right hand and stomach and later died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nakuru County.

Meanwhile, police in Laikipia are holding at least six suspects in connection with the rancher's shooting. Authorities linked the incident to a long-running land dispute in the area.