Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip freed on bail

A court in Nanyuki has released Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on Sh500,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh1 million.

This comes after he surrendered at Nanyuki police station last evening for allegedly shooting a woman in Nanyuki town at dawn Sunday.

Police reports indicate that the matter was reported at Nanyuki police station at 2:20 am.

On Monday, after freeing him on bail, Nanyuki resident magistrate Vincent Masivo ordered the legislator to report to DCI offices every two days until mention of his case on November 1, 2021.

“The respondent is hereby barred from visiting or staying in Laikipia County for the next five days. The respondent shall report to the sub-county criminal investigations office every two days and is barred from interfering with the witnesses,” Mr Masivo said.

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip at Nanyuki Law Courts in Laikipia County on October 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

He was charged with causing grievous harm and unlawful use of firearm.

His gun was seized after he surrendered to the police.

Prosecutors Jackson Motende and Susan Keli had argued that Mr Loitiptip was an influential person in society and is likely to interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

“The law is very clear that in such a case as this. He should be detained for investigations to be completed,” Ms Keli told the court.

She said the legislator should be detained at the station to allow detectives retrieve CCTV footage and give guidance on how the matter should proceed.

Mr Loitiptip, through his lawyer Mr J.M Mwangi, adduced a Covid-19 report from hospital, arguing that he was not fit for police custody.

But Ms Keli said: “The senator, through his lawyer, has presented a Covid-19 report from a laboratory dated September 25, 2021. As per now, his condition cannot be ascertained.”

But the magistrate dismissed the application by the prosecution, noting that it had not presented enough reasons to have the lawmaker detained.

“It has not been demonstrated how his presence in police custody would allow the DCI to retrieve CCTV footage at Ibis Hotel in Nanyuki town. Considering my analysis, I find no compelling reasons why he should be detained. Investigating officer has failed to justify the detention of the respondent for five days,” Mr Masivo said.

Laikipia County Criminal Investigations Officer Onesmus Towett confirmed Ms Joy Makena, 32, was shot at 2am at Kanu grounds.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Ms Makena was shot on her right leg above the ankle. It was reported that the shooting incident occurred after a quarrel with Mr Anwar.

Ms Makena was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The scene was processed and two spent cartridges of 9mm recovered from the scene. The firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his security detail named Manoah Omale,” the report read in part.