Lakipia residents want British army trainings stopped after fire

Batuk training

Soldiers climb into a military truck during a simulated military exercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk), together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), at the ol-Daiga ranch in Laikipia County.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The Lolldaiga community in Laikipia County wants the British military stopped from conducting trainings at Lolldaiga Hills, terming continued exercises as contemptuous to the community living next to the 49,000-acre ranch.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.