Laikipia wildlife centre teaches Maasai children about conservation

Over the years, Maasai pastoralists in Laikipia North sub-county have been sending their children to fields to graze their livestock. A majority of them do not consider education as a treasure but value pastoralism as their sole source of livelihoods.

The region has witnessed challenges such as famine, cattle rustling and retrogressive practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages.

Musa Leleruk and Ltipari Kididi are boys aged 13 from Koija village in Segera ward. They are normally free on Saturdays after a hectic week of studies in school.

They are among 25 children who have ventured into wildlife conservation.

They are members of the Wildlife Kids Club, established in the village in 2020. Instead of grazing livestock, their parents have allowed them to join the wildlife resource centre to learn more about coexistence between wildlife, livestock and the community.

The 25 children – aged between seven and 16 – arrive at the facility every Saturday from 7am and study until 6pm.

When Nation.Africa visited the centre recently, the group was watching wildlife documentaries on television. A volunteer teacher also engaged them through virtual lessons.

Wildlife Kids Club at Koija village in Segera ward, Laikipia North constituency. Children from the pastoral community learn about wildlife conservation at the center on Saturdays instead of grazing livestock at the fields. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

Leleruk and Kididi say they have learned a lot about the importance of wildlife conservation.

“These lessons have helped me a lot in my education and they provide me a better way of utilising my free time when I am not in school,” Leluruk says.

“The animal I like learning about is the lion. The lessons are fascinating and I am grateful.”

Kididi appreciates his parents for giving him the chance to interact with other children at the facility.

“Were it not for this centre, we would have been sent to the grazing fields to take care of the cattle. We always assist our parents with home chores but they have entrusted us to go an extra mile and learn on Saturdays. We are so excited and thankful,” Kididi says.

Laikipia North has endured persistent human-wildlife conflict, resulting in clashes between the community and the numerous wildlife conservancies in the region.

It is these conflicts between conservancies and the community that prompted Ambrose Letoluai, 28, to engage schoolchildren in conservation efforts.

Mr Letoluai, a conservationist, established the Wildlife Kids Club but it was not well received by the community. Residents argued that wild animals terrorised them in their manyattas (homesteads) and that there was no need for children to learn about conservation.

Villagers cite frequent invasions by leopards, elephants, lions and other wild animals, but Mr Letoluai wants to entrench the ideal of conserving nature.

In partnership with the Loisaba Conservancy, he founded the state-of-the-art children’s resource centre in the village. It is the only such facility in the county.

“This is the only wildlife resource centre for kids in Laikipia. The only way to ensure that our future generation gets involved in wildlife conservation is by engaging children at their tender age,” he says.

“They get the opportunity to explore further the wild animals surrounding their village at various conservancies.”

The children, he says, voluntarily appear at the centre every Saturday and go birdwatching, read books and watch wildlife films.

Mr Ambrose Letoluai, a conservationist, stands outside Wildlife Kids Club at Koija village in Segera ward, Laikipia North constituency. Children from the pastoral community learn about wildlife conservation at the center on Saturdays instead of grazing livestock at the fields. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

He started researching African leopards a few years ago at the Loisaba Conservancy and Mpala Research Centre. This, he claimed, was also received negatively by community members.

“When I started the research on African leopards, my community was against it because they perceived that I was dealing with carnivores that preyed and feasted on their livestock,” he says.

“They hated and ignored me whenever I spread the campaign on leopard conservation.”

It is at this point that Mr Letoluai resolved to take his conservation campaigns to local primary schools before establishing the Wildlife Kids Club.

“I work from Monday to Friday and then meet the children on Saturday. This is a free-membership club and we don’t charge anything for any of the activities,” Mr Letoluai says.

“I want kids in my community to be actively involved in conservation and I am happy that their parents have embraced this programme and allowed them to come for the lessons.”

Born and raised in Koija village, Mr Letoluai deemed it right to establish the resource centre as a way of giving back to the community.

“I am proud of the Loisaba Conservancy for providing resources to build this centre and roll out the kids’ programme,” he says.

“We also take members of the club to the conservancy for tour rides so that they can physically learn about various wildlife species and plants.”