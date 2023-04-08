Laikipia voter in trouble as ex-governor Ndiritu Muriithi demands Sh3.9m legal expenses

Former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi and a shopkeeper who challenged his victory in 2017 are embroiled in a tussle over Sh3.99 million awarded for the legal expenses he incurred, four years after winning the election dispute in court.

The amount is the expenses incurred by lawyers of Mr Muriithi while defending his election at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. Sammy Ndung’u Waity, was condemned to pay the fees after losing the petition at all court stages.

At the High Court, the former governor was awarded Sh1.5 million as costs of litigation, Court of Appeal (Sh1.2 million) and Supreme Court (Sh1.1 million).

The former governor has started executing the awards and demanded from Mr Waity Sh1,271,0021, being costs of litigation at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Waity risks arrest and committal to civil jail for failing to pay the sum. The High Court in Nanyuki has since issued him with a notice to show cause why he should not be jailed for failure to settle the costs of the petition, with the certificate of costs dated October 21, 2022. So troubled is the voter, as the former governor is also seeking from him another sum of Sh1,174,000 as costs incurred at the Supreme Court and an additional Sh1.5 million incurred at the High Court.

In total, Mr Muriithi is demanding Sh3,945,042 and the amounts have since been assessed and confirmed by court.

Mr Waity, a Nanyuki-based businessman, joins the list of election petitioners who are not only dealing with the pain of dismissal of their cases but also huge financial bills slapped on them.

Petitioners have to dig into their pockets to pay the costs imposed by the courts.

In the 2017 election, Mr Waity was the chief agent for the Jubilee Party in Laikipia East Constituency. He petitioned for the invalidation of Mr Muriithi’s election, citing a pre-election dispute related to Mr Muriithi’s eligibility and membership to Jubilee Party. Mr Muriithi vied and won as an independent after losing in the Jubilee primaries.

Mr Waity claimed that Mr Muriithi was not qualified to vie in the election as he had not ceased to be a member of a political party for a period of “at least three months preceding the date of the election”.

He premised his prayer on Article 85(a) of the Constitution and Section 33(1)(a) of the Elections Act, alleging that Mr Muriithi was not qualified to vie as an independent candidate for the gubernatorial seat in Laikipia County.

After hearing the petition, the High Court dismissed the case by holding that according to provisions of Article 88 (4) (e) of the Constitution, it was the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s mandate to resolve the dispute and not the High Court.

Mr Waity raised the same issue in the Court of Appeal against. In its Judgment dated July 31, 2018, the Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court decision and held that election courts had no jurisdiction to entertain “issues arising before elections.”

Still dissatisfied, the voter appealed to the Supreme Court and raised the same issue of Mr Muriithi’s ineligibility. The Supreme Court, on February 8, 2019, also dismissed the appeal and found that the former governor was qualified to vie as independent candidate.

The court found that Mr Muriithi, having resigned from Jubilee Party on May 8, 2017, had ceased to be a member of a political party for a period of at least three months prior to the August 8, 2017 General Election.

“We agree with the Court of Appeal to the effect that the appellant/petitioner should have pursued the available dispute resolution mechanisms in accordance with the Constitution and applicable statutes, instead of originating his grievance at the Election Court,” said the Supreme Court.

During the 2017 campaigns, Mr Muriithi faced myriad challenges. After losing the Jubilee ticket, a voter named Peter Ndonyo complained to the electoral commission that Mr Muriithi, being an independent, was using portraits of then President Uhuru Kenyatta on his campaign posters.