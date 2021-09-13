Laikipia violence: Hope as learners start returning to school

A handful of learners returned to school in the troubled Ol Moran area of Laikipia County on Monday, as the government continued to urge parents to send their children back.

A spot check by the Nation found deserted schools and a low learner turnout.

At Ol Moran Primary School, Moran, head teacher James Timeka said 65 pupils out of 583 reported back. Present were just two of the institution’s 13 teachers.

"We are expecting more teachers to report back to work. Security agencies have assured us of enough security. Currently, two officers are patrolling the school," said Mr Timeka.

Security officers guard a deserted Tumaini Primary School in Ol Moran, Laikipia County, on September 13, 2021, following its closure due to insecurity. Most schools were hit by low turnout as both pupils and Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

At Miharati Primary School, both the pupils and the teachers keep off, with Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya saying the institution was severely affected as it is located in the centre of the conflict zone.

“Most people have fled their homes in Miharati village. This is why we don’t have learners at the school,” Mr Natembeya said at Kisii Ndogo village.

At Mirigwet Primary School, where bandits torched some classes last week, only two learners reported back. The section that was razed was yet to be repaired.

The management of Tumaini Primary School, which is run by the St Mark Ol Moran Catholic Church, moved the pupils to the church in Ol Moran township where learning is going on.

Tumaini is located near the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

CS Matiang'i on expansion of police presence in Laikipia

Learning had been paralysed in 16 out of 21 schools in the area.

“We are happy that learners have started trooping back to school. We also have a significant number of teachers. We expect that by tomorrow, a good number of students will have returned to school,” said Mr Natembeya.

He urged parents to take their children back to school, saying security forces have made tremendous progress in their operations against the attackers.

“There are no bandits. We don't expect them to come back and attack learners with the heavy presence of security officers in this area,” he said.