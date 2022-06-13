Laikipia towns undergo Sh1.1 billion facelift

The Laikipia government has embarked on spending Sh1.116 billion in upgrading 11 major towns.

The devolved unit became the first county to float a bond in the market to raise the fund in the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) and unlock the huge investment opportunities in the 11 towns.

Major roads within Doldol, Oljabet, Ol Moran, Karunga, Naibor, Matanya, Kimanjo, Kalalu, Pesi, Mouwarak and Wiyumiririe towns are being upgraded into bitumen standards, proper green spaces, paved walkways, drainage and street lighting.

In Nanyuki town, the main bus terminus is being carpeted with cabros, more parking spaces created for the matatu operators and bus sheds built for commuters.

Roads and Urban Development chief officer Duncan Mwangi and County Secretary Karanja Njora yesterday held a consultative meeting with matatu operators at the terminus.

“We are showing the contractors how they should rehabilitate the Nanyuki main matatu terminus and some roads that are supposed to be upgraded into bitumen standards here in town. The terminus will be carpeted with cabros,” Mr Mwangi said.

“Clear drainage systems will be put in place so as to avoid flooding during the rainy seasons. An ablution block will also be constructed so as to assist all users of this busy terminus. Our main aim is to ensure that the usability of this terminus is smooth for all operators and commuters,” he added.

Mr Njora inked a contract with contractors to ensure that infrastructural upgrades in Nanyuki, Matanya, Kalalu, Mouwarak and Kinamba towns are completed.

“The local revenue is not enough to roll out all the smart town projects and that is why Governor Ndiritu Muriithi came up with the idea of floating the infrastructure bond. We are ready to utilize the bond for its intended purpose of improving the lives of the people of Laikipia,” the County Secretary said.

The infrastructure bond is expected to finance transformative projects like the smart town, water for production and road construction.

The bond would precipitate and enable the county to have access to funds for development which will accelerate the growth of the local economy.

Recently, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the fund will be ring-fenced by the National Treasury and that it will be channeled specifically for the intended infrastructural projects that had been identified by members of the public.

“It is obvious that I will be seeking re-election. But whether my administration continues or not, the resources will still be available for the government to accomplish the projects,” Mr Muriithi told the Nation.