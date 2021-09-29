Laikipia security operation to last three more months, says Natembeya

The ongoing security operation in bandit-prone Laikipia County will be concluded in the next three months.

This is according to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, who on Wednesday said the region's rough terrain was impeding the crackdown on bandits.

“Navigating through some of the areas in the region is very challenging but the police are doing their best to restore law and order,” said Mr Natembeya while answering questions from journalists after opening the newly constructed county police headquarters during a tour of Bomet county.

He noted that unlike in the past where there was almost complete lack of law and order in the region with marauding bandits terrorising residents, security had now been restored with deployment of more police officers.

He also appealed to locals to support the government by sharing information while assuring that it will be treated with confidentiality.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya after the opening of Bomet County police headquarters on September 29, 2021. He said the ongoing security operation in Laikipia County will last three more months.

Several schools have been closed in Laikipia as a result of the sporadic attacks at a time the country is preparing for an election next year.

Local leaders have been accused of fanning violence that has seen several people killed, many others injured, property torched and livestock stolen in the past few months.

Tiaty Member of Parliament Mr William Kamket and former Laikipia West MP Mathew Lempurkel were recently arrested in Baringo and Kajiado counties respectively and charged in court over the violence.

Early this month, bandits burnt homes belonging to police reservists and a school during a tour by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi and Mr Natembeya. It was widely seen as a daring act aimed at provoking the security apparatus.