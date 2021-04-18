Laikipia nurse arrested over theft of drugs

Police in Laikipia West have arrested a health officer who was found in possession of an assortment of medical supplies suspected to have been stolen from Sosian Health Centre.

The officer, a nurse at the medical facility in Laikipia North, was arrested on Sunday by officers in Rumuruti town. County Health Executive Rose Maitai said they laid an ambush after getting a tip-off from the suspect’s colleague at the health facility.

“The suspect arrived in Rumuruti town aboard a PSV matatu with a consignment of government drugs packed in a box," she noted.

Ms Maitai said that when multi-agency team recovered an assortment of drugs and medical equipment believed to have been stolen from the health centre.

She said that the drugs had been supplied by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

“The county does not condone theft of public resources which are meant to benefit residents. If found culpable, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the health officer,” she warned.

Laikipia West Deputy County Commissioner Hezron Nyamberi said that the suspect, who is being held at Rumuruti Police Station for interrogation, will be arraigned on Monday.